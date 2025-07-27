Phoenix Financial Ltd. Raises Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $428.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.60 and a 1-year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,618.72. The trade was a 57.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

