HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,704 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. owned 0.12% of HIVE Digital Technologies worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

HIVE Digital Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 48.65%. The company had revenue of $31.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

