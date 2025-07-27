O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.74 and a twelve month high of $100.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.22.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

