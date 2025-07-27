Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Ridgewood Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $131.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.87. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.89 and a 52-week high of $132.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

