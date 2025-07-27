Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 226.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MO opened at $59.82 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
