Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 776.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 99,240 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,739,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

NYSE:FHI opened at $49.27 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on FHI. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 316,930 shares in the company, valued at $13,355,430.20. This trade represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

