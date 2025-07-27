Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 484 Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)

Capital City Trust Co. FL reduced its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,639,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Danaher by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,361,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,460,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,658 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Danaher by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,348,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $309,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,998 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $242,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.68. The company has a market cap of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.16. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,005,442. This trade represents a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,105,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,036,665.92. This represents a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.