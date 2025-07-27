Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $261.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.46 and a 200-day moving average of $257.11. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.43 and a 52-week high of $277.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. This trade represents a 38.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

