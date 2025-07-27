Orca Investment Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orca Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18,688.5% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 844,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $143.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.58 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $196.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.60 and a 12 month high of $180.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.73.

Read Our Latest Report on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.