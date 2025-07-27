Top Lithium Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 26th

Exxon Mobil, QuantumScape, and Albemarle are the three Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, refining or processing of lithium—a key metal used in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and energy storage. Investors track these equities to gain exposure to the growing demand for lithium driven by the global shift toward clean energy and electrification. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.42. 10,547,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,495,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.02. The firm has a market cap of $475.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

QS traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. 57,572,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,467,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a current ratio of 16.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 4.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $15.03.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.84. 5,377,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.89. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $113.91.

