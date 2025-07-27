Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $149.68 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $149.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.38.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Stephens boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

