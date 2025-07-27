Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 254,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 35,774.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,335 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $879,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 401.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 32.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 265,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 65,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Frontdoor stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41. Frontdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.37 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 121.05% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.