Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 271.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Rollins were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Rollins by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,859 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $81,747,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $50,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ROL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $61.00 target price on Rollins and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This trade represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,613. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $58.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.35%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

