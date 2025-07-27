Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $11.62 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Makaira Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 373,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,919,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $309.75 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.34 and a 52 week high of $437.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $396.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.40.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.37.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

