Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 216,600 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 216,600 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Delek US worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 728.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 100.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 907.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 77.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $22.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $27.07.

Delek US Announces Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by ($0.05). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DK. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $13.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

