Nvwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 30,000.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,515 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the airline’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,985,524 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,097,838,000 after buying an additional 953,766 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,575 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 44,462 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $20,696,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $14.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

