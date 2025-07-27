Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI opened at $145.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

