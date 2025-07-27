Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Cut by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,397 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Docusign were worth $10,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Docusign by 153.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

DOCU stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.08. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

