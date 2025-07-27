Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Increases Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.4%

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $189.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.41 and a 12 month high of $191.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HWM shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.44.

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

