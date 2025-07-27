Nemes Rush Group LLC Purchases 268 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 263,655 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,018,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $280.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.91.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $501.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.29.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CFO John F. Rex bought 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

