First National Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First National Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 99.3% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0%

TJX opened at $126.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.30. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $141.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

