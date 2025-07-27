Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 8,769 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd cut its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDS opened at $419.36 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.69 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $444.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $585.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 31.59%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 7,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.84, for a total value of $3,398,665.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,711.68. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. This trade represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FDS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.25.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

