Angeles Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,297 Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,297 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SE. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 2,082.7% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 28,766,718 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,753,769,000 after buying an additional 27,448,779 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,521,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,126,064 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $862,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,183 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in SEA by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,631,081 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $279,158,000 after purchasing an additional 840,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SEA by 713.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 790,538 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $103,157,000 after purchasing an additional 693,336 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $157.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. SEA had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

