Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 724,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 63,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $74.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.64 and a 52 week high of $75.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

