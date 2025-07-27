Angeles Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 65.3% during the first quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 34,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,099,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $2,216,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at about $2,927,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of ASML by 104.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 12.0% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $840.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $923.80.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML opened at $711.25 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $945.05. The stock has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $765.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $727.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $1.856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

