Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 3,754 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.45 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.95. The firm has a market cap of $128.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

