Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,246,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,628,000. Finally, Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $313.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $299.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $313.93. The company has a market cap of $516.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

