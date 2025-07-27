Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 112,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,988,000.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $326,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,870. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Entegris from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Entegris

Entegris Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $91.85 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $130.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.56. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.