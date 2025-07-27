GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after buying an additional 2,160,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,969,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,941,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,097,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $640.06 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $640.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $610.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.32.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

