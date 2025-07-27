Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 476.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 48,606 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 73,625 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.