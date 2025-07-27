GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Invests $1.46 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $57.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.