iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $199.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.48 and a 200-day moving average of $188.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.