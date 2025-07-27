TCW Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,590 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $19,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Vistra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $192.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $207.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.15%.

In other Vistra news, Director John R. Sult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $4,291,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,037,649.82. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total value of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 218,239 shares in the company, valued at $34,259,158.22. This trade represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,461,490 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 target price on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.69.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

