TCW Group Inc. Sells 57 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $41,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $874,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.67.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $428.01 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.60 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.23. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 160.93% and a net margin of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.