iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 362,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Valued Retirements Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.36 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

