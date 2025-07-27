Seneschal Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Seneschal Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 140,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,752 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises 2.9% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Seneschal Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,660,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after acquiring an additional 158,894 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,110,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after acquiring an additional 140,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,228,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

