TCW Group Inc. Buys 2,829 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $65,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 1.4%

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $265.09 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $194.36 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total transaction of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JLL. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

