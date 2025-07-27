VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Acquired by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,568,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after acquiring an additional 314,984 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 640,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,077,000 after purchasing an additional 127,436 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,588,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 336,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UITB stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.1751 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

