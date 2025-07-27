Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Has $5.53 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. trimmed its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies comprises 1.9% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,549,000 after buying an additional 136,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,908,000 after purchasing an additional 130,867 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,316,000 after purchasing an additional 429,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,555,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,319,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,629,000 after purchasing an additional 177,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.40.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of TT stock opened at $472.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $473.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $433.17 and a 200-day moving average of $386.23. The stock has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

