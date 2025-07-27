Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,858 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 6.6% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% during the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $99.85 and a one year high of $142.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

