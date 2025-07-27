Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $826,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.3% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verisail Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verisail Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $170.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average is $161.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

