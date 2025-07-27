Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 295 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VT stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $132.07.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

