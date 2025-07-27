Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lowered by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,326,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,277,000 after buying an additional 113,152 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Alteri Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.73.

NYSE:PM opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.40. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.43 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

