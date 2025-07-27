iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,222,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602,060 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.14% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,740,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128,380 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,005,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,601,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,082 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 21.5%

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

