iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Increased by Dudley Capital Management LLC

Dudley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 92.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $119.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.00 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.46.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.