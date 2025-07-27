LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,192,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 9.99% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $475,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $695,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 731,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,998,000 after buying an additional 137,889 shares during the period. Forge Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC now owns 48,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $104.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.31. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

