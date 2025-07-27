HB Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 81,911 Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,306,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 101,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 58,474 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

DCOR stock opened at $69.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $69.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

