Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15,507,000 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $69.20 in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,003,684.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 191,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,948,567.98. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $1,969,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,823 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,278.44. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.