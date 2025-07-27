Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 338,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.56 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $59.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1944 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.