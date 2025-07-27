TD Asset Management Inc Has $177.60 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,147 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $177,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 18,688.5% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 844,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of PEP opened at $143.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

